Two Columbia residents charged with wanton endangerment

According to Columbia Police Department, officers were dispatched to the Bridgeport apartments off of the bypass Thursday night, Jan. 23, just before 11 p.m. for a domestic related disturbance. Upon arrival there was a nine-year-old juvenile outside in a van unattended while three more children were in the apartment with two adults. Both male and female subjects could be heard screaming at each other as officers were let in by a 10-year-old juvenile.

Officers on scene were able to obtain control of the situation which resulted in both male and female being taken into custody.

David Brandon Runyon, 31, and Rebecca Thrower, 30, both current Columbia residents were placed into custody and both charged with four counts each Wanton Endangerment 1st degree, a class D felony. Alcohol is believed to have played a role in the incident.

Thrower was additionally charged with assault 4th degree domestic, a misdemeanor. She is currently on probation for prior charges of Wanton Endangerment 1st, DUI, and leaving the scene of an accident stemming from an arrest in February 2018.

Runyon currently has a probation violation warrant from Georgia. However, it is listed as in state extradition only. The children were placed into the care of a grandmother and social services was notified.

Officer John Dial was the arresting Officer. He was assisted on scene by Officer Adam Cravens.