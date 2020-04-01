Two confirmed COVID-19 cases in Adair

From Adair County Judge Executive Gale Cowan:

I have just been notified by the Lake Cumberland District Health Department that Adair County now has 2 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 Virus. The only information that has been given to me is that both patients are self isolating in their homes and the LCDHD has completed their case investigation and wrapping up the close contact investigations. They have asked high risk close contacts to quarantine.

I told the people of Adair County that I would keep you informed as I know more and this is what I intend to do. But, at the same time, I ask that you respect people’s privacy and don’t jump to conclusions. Make sure your information is accurate before you share false information. Do your part to combat this disease. Stay Home if possible or only go out for essential items. Wash your hands and cough/sneeze into your elbow or tissue.

Please keep both of these individuals and their families along with our community in your prayers.