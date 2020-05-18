Two Deaths in Adair Reported Today Related to Coronavirus

There have been two deaths today in Adair County related to the coronavirus, both residents at Signature Healthcare at Summit Manor. The Lake Cumberland District Health Department reports that an 82-year-old male and a 76-year-old female have died.

The 82-year-old male had been previously released from isolation, meaning he was free of the virus, but ultimately succumbed to lasting complications caused by the virus.

There is also a new case of COVID-19 reported in Adair County, 67-year-old female not affiliated with Signature Healthcare, according to the Adair County Fiscal Court. The 10-county district also announced a case today in Pulaski County, a 66-year-old male.

Four were released from isolation today in the 10-county area. This means 164 or 79% of the district’s cases have recovered from the virus.

There have now been 16 deaths in Adair County related to COVID-19, 14 were nursing home residents and two were nursing home employees.

LCDHD REPORT FOR MAY 18, 2020: