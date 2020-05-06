Two Employees, One Resident at Summit Manor Test Positive for Coronavirus

The Lake Cumberland District Health Department reported four more cases of the coronavirus on Wednesday, with two employees and one resident at Signature Healthcare at Summit Manor testing positive. The other person to test positive lives in Taylor County and is a family members of someone who already tested positive.

Adair County has now experienced 84 positive cases, 45 percent of all the cases in the 10-county district. All but two of Adair County’s cases are linked to the nursing home.

