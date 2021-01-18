Two injured in local accident

Officers of the Columbia Police Department responded to a two-vehicle collision with injury, Jan. 14, at the intersection of Edmonton Road and Burkesville Street. Prior to the collision, Adair County 911 had been receiving multiple calls from the West 80, Edmonton Road area concerning a reckless driver operating a late model white Buick.

The operator of the Buick, Constantine Consequences, 34, Edmonton, struck a white Ford Ranger operated by Ronnie Wray, 66, of Columbia, head on. Both subjects were transported by Adair County EMS to TJ Samson Columbia. Consequences was later taken to the University of Kentucky for further treatment.

Consequences has been charged with DUI, no out of state registration, no insurance, and possession of marijuana.

Officer Ethan Pike investigated the collision and was assisted by additional Columbia Police officers, Fish and Wildlife, as well as the Breeding Fire Department.