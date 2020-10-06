Two injured in Tuesday morning crash

Two Campbellsville residents were taken to T.J. Health Columbia Tuesday morning after a motor vehicle accident three miles north of town on Campbellsville Road.

At approximately 7:09 a.m., Cathy Smothers, 46, was stopped in her 2017 Nissan Rouge attempting to turn left into Doc’s Market. William Amos Johnson, 38, was traveling south behind Smothers’ vehicle in his 2003 Chevrolet truck and was unable to stop.

Adair County EMS treated both parties on the scene. Columbia Adair County Fire and the Columbia Police Department assisted on the scene.

Adair County’s Sheriff’s Deputy Brandon Hitch is investigating the collision.