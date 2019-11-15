Two inmates walk away from Class D Facility

Two inmates lodged with Adair Regional Jail walked away from the Class D facility Friday afternoon at 4:30 p.m.
Ryan Ellis, 26, of Nancy, and Tyler Hollan, 23, of Albany, were serving the remainder of their time within the Class D work release facility. They will now be facing an additional five year sentence each upon capture. Ellis before his escape had a possible release date pending an upcoming parole hearing.
Ellis is a 5’8, 170 pound Caucasian. Hollan is 6 ft., weighs 158 pounds and is also Caucasian.
If anyone has any information leading to the arrest and capture of Ellis and Hollan please notify local authorities. As always you can remain anonymous.