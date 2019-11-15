Two inmates walk away from Class D Facility

Two inmates lodged with Adair Regional Jail walked away from the Class D facility Friday afternoon at 4:30 p.m.

Ryan Ellis, 26, of Nancy, and Tyler Hollan, 23, of Albany, were serving the remainder of their time within the Class D work release facility. They will now be facing an additional five year sentence each upon capture. Ellis before his escape had a possible release date pending an upcoming parole hearing.

Ellis is a 5’8, 170 pound Caucasian. Hollan is 6 ft., weighs 158 pounds and is also Caucasian.