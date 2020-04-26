Two More Deaths in Adair Caused by Coronavirus

Two more residents of Signature Healthcare at Summit Manor died from the coronavirus, according to the Adair County Fiscal Court Sunday. That brings the total numbers of deaths to nine, eight of which were residents and one an employee at Summit Manor. No new positive cases were reported Sunday

LCDHD UPDATE:

The Lake Cumberland District Health Department (LCDHD) at the current time has experienced 167 Positive/Presumptive Positive cases in our 10-county district. Regardless of the confirmed case count for any Lake Cumberland County, we believe COVID-19 to be widespread. LCDHD is working with the Kentucky Department for Public Health to identify and contact all those who may have come in contact with them. We experienced no new cases today. Sadly, we experienced two more deaths in Adair County.