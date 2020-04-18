Two New Cases of COVID-19 Identified at Nursing Home on Friday

The Lake Cumberland District Health Department (LCDHD) at the current time has experienced

120 Positive/Presumptive Positive cases in our 10-county district.

THE ADAIR COUNTY FISCAL COURT REPORTED:

Adair County has 2 new cases of COVID-19 tonight. Both are residents of Summit Manor Nursing Home (That brings the total of Nursing Home residents who tested positive to 40, with two residents and one employee who has died.)

This brings our total cases to 48 with 5 being released and 3 deaths.

We have 40 active cases with 31 in home or SMNH isolation and 9 hospitalized.

APRIL 17, 2020 DATA:

LAKE CUMBERLAND DISTRICT HEALTH DEPARTMENT UPDATE:

The Lake Cumberland District Health Department (LCDHD) at the current time has experienced

120 Positive/Presumptive Positive cases in our 10-county district. Regardless of the confirmed

case count for any Lake Cumberland County, we believe COVID-19 to be widespread. LCDHD

is working with the Kentucky Department for Public Health to identify and contact all those who

may have come in contact with them.

On a positive note, we now have 49% of our cumulative total cases have been released from

isolation. On a sad note, we experienced another death in Russell County, a 96 year old male.

This brings our total deaths to 7 for the district.