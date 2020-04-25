Two New Coronavirus Cases Brings County Total to 78, Nursing Home Residents to 64

Adair County had two more positive cases of the coronavirus on Saturday, April 25, bringing the total to 78.

Both new cases are residents of Signature Healthcare at Summit Manor, according to the Adair County Fiscal Court. Of the 78 cases in Adair, 64 are nursing home residents, 11 are nursing home employees and one is an employee’s spouse. Only two cases are unrelated to the nursing home. Of the seven deaths, six were nursing home residents and one was an employee.

LCDHD UPDATE: The Lake Cumberland District Health Department (LCDHD) at the current time has experienced 167 Positive/Presumptive Positive cases in our 10-county district. Regardless of the confirmed

case count for any Lake Cumberland County, we believe COVID-19 to be widespread. LCDHD is working with the Kentucky Department for Public Health to identify and contact all those who

may have come in contact with them. We experienced 3 new cases today: 2 in Adair County and 1 in Cumberland County.