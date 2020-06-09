Two new coronavirus cases in Adair

Adair Fiscal Court states both are related to positive case from last week

(Monday, June 8)

We are happy to report no new deaths, or hospitalizations today. There were eight new cases added today, two in Adair, a 59-year-old female, and a 6-month-old female; five in Russell, a 4-year-old female, a 31-year-old male, a 47-year-old female, a 34-year-old female, and a 12-year-old male. All of these are on home isolation. We also added one additional case to our “Total Cases”, but not to our “Current Cases” (they were added and released on the same day): a 47-year-old male from Taylor who had the anti-body test, whose symptoms were several weeks ago.

We released four cases today (recovered), this includes the gentlemen mentioned above who was added and released on the same day. Taking everything into account, we now have twenty-seven active cases across six counties in our district.

Clearly, cases are on the rise locally. We do believe, however, that COVID-19 can be contained in the general public, without another economic shut-down, if most people will observe the precautions. Avoiding crowds as much as possible remains your best way to reduce your risk. Washing your hands with soap and water often and thoroughly, wearing a mask when out in public, staying home if you have a fever or are coughing, increasing sanitation, and avoiding touching your face further reduces your risk.

The Lake Cumberland area has experienced 257 Cumulative Confirmed Cases and there have been 11,484 Confirmed COVID-19 cases across 119 Kentucky Counties as of 06/08/20 (this includes 11,476 statewide plus 8 recently reported cases in Lake Cumberland not in the Governor’s daily report). Regardless of the confirmed case count for any Lake Cumberland County, we believe COVID-19 to be widespread. LCDHD is working to identify and contact all those with whom any positive case may have come into close contact.

https://www.lcdhd.org/2020/06/08/public-information-brief-6-08-20/