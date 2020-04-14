Two New COVID-19 Cases Confirmed in Adair

LAKE CUMBERLAND DISTRICT HEALTH DEPARTMENT UPDATE:

April 14, 2020

The Lake Cumberland District Health Department (LCDHD) at the current time has experienced

109 Positive/Presumptive Positive cases in our 10-county district.

109 Positive/Presumptive Positive cases in our 10-county district. Regardless of the confirmed

case count for any Lake Cumberland County, we believe COVID-19 to be widespread. LCDHD

is working with the Kentucky Department for Public Health to identify and contact all those who

may have come in contact with them.

Today was a difficult day as we experienced our fourth COVID-19 related death. We have now

had two deaths in Pulaski and two in Adair. We are closely monitoring the situations at Summit

Manor Nursing Home in Adair, and Fair Oaks Nursing Home in Russell. We want to express our

gratitude to all local responders, agencies and long-term care facilities for your cooperation.