Two taken to hospital after local accident

Two Columbia residents were taken to T.J. Health Columbia for injuries resulting in a two-vehicle accident Oct. 15.

According to reports, Adair County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call of a two-vehicle accident at the junction of Edmonton Road and Lampton Lane.

A preliminary investigation determined a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado, operated by Savon Stapp of Columbia, failed to stop at a stop sign and crossed into the path of Laura Burress of Columbia. She was driving a 2017 Lincoln.

Deputy Derek Padgett investigated the collision and was assisted by the Adair County Fire Department, Adair County EMS and Kentucky State Police.