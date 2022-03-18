UK Wildcats lose in 85-79 stunner

Kentucky Today

INDIANAPOLIS — Saint Peter’s left the floor dancing after handing Kentucky a shocking first-round loss in the NCAA Tournament on Thursday.

The Peacocks (20-11) needed overtime to dispose of the Wildcats, 85-79, in a stunning outcome. Saint Peter’s made six straight free throws in the final 31 seconds to hand Kentucky its first opening round defeat in John Calipari’s tenure as coach. It also marked the team’s first early-round exit since 2009 when Marquette beat the Cats 74-66.

Kentucky, the No. 2 seed in the East Region, lost four of its last nine games, including back-to-back for the first time to close out the season. The Peacocks carry an eight-game winning streak into the second round and will face Murray State, the No. 7 seed, on Saturday at Grainbridge Fieldhouse.