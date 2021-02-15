Upcoming Fiscal Court meetings moved to Jim Blair Center

The Adair County Fiscal Court voted to do a change of venue for the following regular Fiscal Court meetings due to COVID restrictions and public attendance. The following Fiscal court meetings will be held at the Jim Blair Center located at 901 Hudson Street, Columbia, KY 42728. The following meetings will be open to the public.

February 23, 2021-4:00 P.M. CST

March 9, 2021-6:00 P.M. CST

March 30, 2021-4:00 P.M. CST

April 13, 2021-6:oo P.M. CST

April 27, 2021-4:00 P.M. CST

May 11, 2021-6:00 P.M. CST

May 25, 2021-4:00 P.M. CST

June 8, 2021-6:00 P.M. CST

June 29, 2021-4:00 P.M. CST