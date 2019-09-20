Upcoming hiring event for 2020 Census Takers

Temporary jobs will be available for Adair County citizens as Census Takers for the 2020 Census.

“Census positions provide the perfect opportunity to earn extra income while helping your community,” says the U.S. Census Bureau.

There will be a hiring event for 2020 Census Takers at the Adair County Public Library on Sept. 30 from 9 a.m. to noon.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the results of the 2020 Census help determine each state’s representation in Congress, as well as how certain funds are spent for schools, hospitals, roads and more.

Census jobs pay every week, offer flexible hours and paid training.

To apply for 2020 Census work, an applicant must be at least 18 years old, a U.S. citizen and a valid Social Security number and email address. Male’s born after Dec. 31, 1959 must also be registered with the Selective Service System or have a qualifying exemption.

Applicants will be asked questions related to their educational, work and other experiences as part of the application process. Potential employees must pass a criminal background check and review of criminal records, including fingerprinting.

Apply to be a Census Taker at 2020census.gov/jobs and visit 2020census.gov/jobs to learn more about specific application requirements.

Employees should have access to a vehicle and a valid driver’s license, unless public transportation is readily available. Employees should also have access to an internet-connected computer to complete the training process.

Work schedules depend on individual positions, as some positions require work during the day and other positions require evening and weekend work interviewing the public. In addition, supervisory positions require employees to be available for certain day, evening and/or weekend shifts. Field employees will be reimbursed for authorized work expenses, like mileage.