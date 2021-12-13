Update: Disaster relief locations continuing to accept donations

The Community Voice newspaper would like to provide an updated list of ways local citizens can help families affected by the recent tornadoes that ravaged a 200-mile path through the Commonwealth this weekend.

The latest information from Gov. Steve Beshear shows that 18 counties saw significant damage with 64 confirmed deaths: 20 in Graves County, 13 in Hopkins County, 11 in Muhlenberg County; 12 in Warren County; four in Caldwell County; one each in Marshall, Taylor, Fulton and Lyon counties. There are 18 people who died in the storm who are still unidentified.

Currently, the following is a list of ways local citizens can help those in need. Donations are being taken at the following locations: (Please update with any other donation locations)