Adair County Community Voice

Thoughtful, Thorough, and Truthful News Coverage in Columbia, Kentucky

Update: Disaster relief locations continuing to accept donations

by

The Community Voice newspaper would like to provide an updated list of ways local citizens can help families affected by the recent tornadoes that ravaged a 200-mile path through the Commonwealth this weekend.

The latest information from Gov. Steve Beshear shows that 18 counties saw significant damage with 64 confirmed deaths: 20 in Graves County, 13 in Hopkins County, 11 in Muhlenberg County; 12 in Warren County; four in Caldwell County; one each in Marshall, Taylor, Fulton and Lyon counties. There are 18 people who died in the storm who are still unidentified.

Currently, the following is a list of ways local citizens can help those in need. Donations are being taken at the following locations: (Please update with any other donation locations)

  1. 3Trees Food and Clothing Support Center on Hodgenville Road in Campbellsville.
  2. All four local Adair County schools
  3. Jeffries Hardware on Campbellsville Street in Columbia
  4. Adair County E911
  5. There is a tractor at the top of Jametown Hill in the Fiesta Mexico parking lot accepting donations in Columbia.
  6. Bloomington Chapel Church
  7. Taylor County Bank has set up funds for tornado victims
  8. Lake Cumberland Community Action Agency – 270-465-6554 or 606-875-7384
  9. Elkhorn Baptist and Campbellsville Baptist churches
  10. Knifley Hardware in Campbellsville
  11. Taylor County High School
  12. Jamestown City Park
  13. Russell Springs City Hall