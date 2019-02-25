UPDATE FROM EM DIR. MIKE KELTNER

6:30 P.M. CST…

The Green River above the lake has begun to back up, creating issues:

2044 Snake Creek Road at the Snake Creek Bridge has water covering the bridge 6 P.M.



Dunnville Road where it parallels the river near the Adair / Casey county line has impassable water

Russell Creek at Milltown, gauge crested at 08:15 P.M. CST at 18.38’ and maintained within 3’ until 3 P.M. CST where the level was 15’ and 9.41’ at 6:30 P.M.



Kemp Rd and the Russell Creek Bridge Adair / Green County Line has impassable water at 5 P.M.



Paul Rodgers Rd. just past the Kemp Rd Bridge has impassable water at 5 P.M.



Road closures due to damage:

L Hancock Road at the Bridge…

Eunice Spur Road near the end…