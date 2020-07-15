Update: KY 551 Temporary Closure Postponed to Monday in Adair County

SOMERSET, Ky. (July 15, 2020) – The temporary closure of KY 551 that was scheduled to take place tomorrow has been postponed and will now take place on Monday, July 20.

The roadway will be closed to through traffic at mile point 1.8 (Bulters Branch) between David Butler Road and Howard Dublin Road/Cundiff Cemetery Road as crews to perform bridge maintenance. Traffic will detour via KY 901 to KY 1323 and reconnect to KY 551.

The closure will be in place starting at approximately 8 a.m. and ending by 11 a.m. CT.

The date and duration of the closure may be adjusted for inclement weather or other unforeseeable delays.

For Kentucky’s latest traffic and travel information, visit goky.ky.gov or navigate traffic by downloading the free Waze app at www.waze.com. Motorists can also access traffic information for the District 8 counties at www.facebook.com/KYTCDistrict8 and at www.twitter.com/KYTCDistrict8.