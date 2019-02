Monday at noon:

As rainwater has receded we are left with overflow from Green River Lake creating a back up issue on Snake Creek Road at the Snake Creek Bridge, which will remain closed until the lake levels are lowered.

Some of the lake access roads can be impacted also.

L Hancock Road at the bridge is closed until repairs can be made.

Remember… TURN AROUND, DON’T DROWN…

Mike Keltner Director, Adair Co. Emergency Management