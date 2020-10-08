Ural “Haney” Sneed, 83, of the Breeding Community died Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at the Cumberland County Hospital. Born in Adair County he was the son of the late Albert and Martha Compton Sneed. He is also preceded in death by several siblings.

Survivors include two sons Marshall Sneed (Joyce Elaine) of Columbia and Ural Thomas Sneed (Shelly) of Knifley; a step-daughter Teresa Shepherd Hill of Columbia; two grandchildren Levi Sneed and Ryan Marshall Sneed and a great granddaughter Kaylee Sneed.

Graveside services will be 1:00pm Monday, October 12, 2020 at the Moore Cemetery. Visitation will be on Monday from 10:00am-12:30pm at the Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home.

For the health and respect of the family, please follow all rules for social distancing and The Healthy at Work Guidelines. Everyone attending will be required to wear a mask or face covering.