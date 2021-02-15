URGENT WEATHER ALERT: Sleet expected to begin soon, ice storm warning in effect until Tuesday

Description

…ICE STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST /NOON CST/ TUESDAY… WHAT…Significant icing. Ice accumulations up to a half inch with locally higher amounts possible. Snow and sleet accumulations of one or two inches possible tonight. WHERE…Portions of east central and south central Kentucky. WHEN…Until 1 PM EST /noon CST/ Tuesday. The heaviest precipitation rates will be this afternoon and into the early evening hours. Poor road conditions likely will linger well after the rates lighten up. IMPACTS…Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power outages. For Kentucky Road Conditions please visit http://goky.ky.gov