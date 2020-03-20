USDA Rural Development Now in Enterprise-Wide Remote Operational Status

(Washington, D.C., March 20, 2020) – Deputy Under Secretary Bette Brand announced today that USDA Rural Development is implementing enterprise-wide remote operational status effective immediately. Rural Development leadership and managers will continue to provide excellent customer service while following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) direction for social distancing in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Under the leadership of President Trump and Agriculture Secretary Perdue, USDA Rural Development will continue to provide excellent customer service. Pursuant to the March 17 Memorandum for the Heads of Departments and Agencies from Acting Director of the Office of Management and Budget Russell T. Vought on Federal Agencies Operational Alignment to Slow the Spread of Coronavirus COVID-19 (PDF, 117 KB), USDA Rural Development will continue operations remotely.
By moving to enterprise-wide remote operations, Rural Development is protecting the health and safety of federal employees and federal workplaces to prevent the transmission of COVID-19. This action also protects our customers and our stakeholders as we work together to continue the delivery of programs essential to rural America. USDA Rural Development will not be modifying its operations, only the way we operate by moving to an enterprise-wide remote operating status.
USDA Rural Development is open for business and looks forward to continuing our vital work to support our customers who live and work in rural America.
USDA Rural Development provides loans and grants to help expand economic opportunities and create jobs in rural areas. This assistance supports infrastructure improvements; business development; housing; community facilities such as schools, public safety and health care; and high-speed internet access in rural areas. For more information, visit www.rd.usda.gov.