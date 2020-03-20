USDA Rural Development Now in Enterprise-Wide Remote Operational Status

(Washington, D.C., March 20, 2020) – Deputy Under Secretary Bette Brand announced today that USDA Rural Development is implementing enterprise-wide remote operational status effective immediately. Rural Development leadership and managers will continue to provide excellent customer service while following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) direction for social distancing in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

By moving to enterprise-wide remote operations, Rural Development is protecting the health and safety of federal employees and federal workplaces to prevent the transmission of COVID-19. This action also protects our customers and our stakeholders as we work together to continue the delivery of programs essential to rural America. USDA Rural Development will not be modifying its operations, only the way we operate by moving to an enterprise-wide remote operating status.

USDA Rural Development is open for business and looks forward to continuing our vital work to support our customers who live and work in rural America.