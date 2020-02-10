Valtha N. Bennett, 95, of Glasgow, Kentucky, formerly of Adair County, died Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at 8:25 P.M. at Barren County Nursing & Rehab in Glasgow.

She was born August 10, 1924, in Adair County, to the late Elbert and Ada Janes Burbridge. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Bennett, four children, Phillip, Glen & Ronald Bennett & Barbara Madsen and three sisters, Racine Miller, Virginia England & Natrie Frankum. Ms. Bennett was very active in her church, Landmark United Pentecostal Church, in Glasgow.

Survivors include:

One son – Donald Bennett of Columbia

One daughter – Wanda Bagby of Chicago, Illinois

Several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends

Funeral service – Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Grissom-Martin Funeral Home with Pastor Jim D. Adkins officiating

Burial in Haven Hill Cemetery

Family members served as Casket Bearers

Grissom-Martin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements

