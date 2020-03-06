Vanola Estes

Vanola B. Coomer Estes, 92, of Louisville, KY and formerly of Columbia, KY passed away peacefully on Friday, March 6, 2020 at her residence with her family by her side. Born in Adair County she was the daughter of the late Daniel Newton and Lula Alfred Turner Coomer and wife of the late Thomas Wesley “T. W.” Estes, Sr.

Mrs. Estes was a member of the Trinity World Outreach Church in Louisville, KY and formerly attended the Columbia Church of God. She loved spending time and traveling with her family, attending church, reading the bible, working puzzles, quilting and crocheting.

Survivors include two daughters Carol Wray and Juanita Lee Estes (Everett Rudolph) both of Louisville, KY; five grandchildren Vanessa Wray (Ryan Combs), Gwendolyn Wray (Luke Davis), Sydney Wray, Benjamin Bault (Tammy) and Kevin L. Bault; a great grandson Braden W. Bault; a step-granddaughter Laura Scroggin (Wade); three step-great grandsons Tyler McClister, Dashawn McClister and Landon Scroggin; a brother Floyd Coomer of Palos Hills, IL and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by two children Barbara Jean Estes and Thomas Wesley Estes, Jr.; two brothers Vanus Ray Coomer and Herbert Lee Coomer and three sisters Annie Mae Petty, Dorothy Pelston and Edith Gowen.

Funeral services will be 11:00am Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at the Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home with burial in the Fudge Cemetery. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 4:00-8:00pm at the funeral home and continue on Wednesday morning until time for the service.

Bro. Gene Conover will be officiating and pallbearers will be Sydney Wray, Benjamin W. Bault, Kevin L. Bault, Shelby Polston, Terry Dabney and Luke Davis.