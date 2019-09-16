Vena McQueary, 97, of the Christine community of Adair County died Sunday, September 15, 2019 at the Sunrise Manor Nursing Home in Hodgenville, KY. Born in Adair County she was the daughter of the late Aaron and Mattie Caldwell Cheek and wife of the late Oley McQueary.

Mrs. McQueary was a member of the Bearwallow United Methodist Church and she and her late husband were former owners and operators of McQueary’s Grocery in the Christine community.

Survivors include a son Wendell McQueary (Deborah) of Elizabethtown, KY; a daughter Geraldine Yarberry (William) of Rincon, GA; four grandchildren Scott Yarberry (Heather), Christopher Yarberry, Nichole Saylers and Ashley McQueary; six great-grandchildren Chelcie Saylers, Hunter Saylers, Levi Saylers. Morgan Yarberry, Bronwyn Saylers and Remick Saylers; two sisters Opal McQueary and Pauline Patton both of Campbellsville, KY and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 1:00pm Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at the Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home with burial in the Haven Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be after 9:00am Wednesday morning at the funeral home.

Rev. Bobby Sexton will be officiating and pallbearers will be Scott Yarberry, Christopher Yarberry, Logan Saylers, Rollin McQueary, Russell McQueary, Steve McQueary, Louis McQueary, Terry McQueary and Eddie McQuaide.