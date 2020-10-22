Verizon agrees to purchase Bluegrass Cellular

Verizon Communications has signed an agreement to acquire the assets of Bluegrass Cellular, a regional wireless company.

Verizon, a publicly traded company, and Bluegrass Cellular jointly announced the sale on their websites on Monday.

According to the press releases, Bluegrass Cellular provides wireless service to 210,000 customers in 34 counties in Kentucky.

“We launched the first wireless company in central Kentucky 29 years ago,” said Ron Smith, president of Bluegrass Cellular. “We’ve always known that our customers were the most important part of our business, and we pride ourselves on playing an important role in connecting our community. I’m confident that Verizon will continue to be the same good neighbor that we’ve been and will provide crucial and reliable wireless connectivity to our rural communities.”

Bluegrass Cellular said the move will give customers access to new network advances like 5G, more options in devices, tablets and wearables, and more choices in international calling and roaming options.

Bluegrass Cellular customers do not need to take any action at this time. The acquisition is expected to close later this year or early 2021.

“We are excited to acquire certain assets of Bluegrass Cellular and expand our footprint in Kentucky,” said Ronan Dunne, executive vice president and group CEO at Verizon Consumer Group. “We look forward to welcoming Bluegrass customers and employees into the Verizon family and providing them with reliable wireless service alongside a best-in-class customer experience.”

The acquisition is subject to FCC approval.