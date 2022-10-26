Vernon Craig Harmon, 71, of Columbia, KY died Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at his residence. He was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on November 16, 1950, to the late William and Dorothy Barrick Harmon. He was preceded in death by his wife Linda Yandell Harmon.

Mr. Harmon was a member of the Dunbar Hill Community Church and enjoyed fishing, woodworking, playing the guitar and singing gospel music.

Survivors include three children, Tammy Barton of Winchester, KY, Vernna Smith (Corey) of Blue Springs, MS and Wesley Harmon of Columbia, KY; three grandchildren, Vanessa Banks, Samantha Martinez, and Jennifer Barton; and four great grandchildren; seven siblings, Terry Cosby of Columbia, KY, Virginia Shea of Versailles, KY, Linda Roberts of Versailles, KY, Lexi Boynter of Liberty, KY, Leann Jones of Indiana, Theresa Woodson of Lawrenceburg, KY, and Willie Harmon of Liberty, KY, and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Friday, October 28, 2022, at Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home with burial in the Kessinger Family Cemetery. Visitation will be after 11 a.m. Friday at Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home. Bro. Darrell Tucker will be officiating.