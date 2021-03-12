Versie Mae Antle, age 59, of Columbia, KY passed away Tuesday, March 09 2021 at U.K. Hospital .
She was born on Saturday, July 15 1961, in Liberty.
She was the daughter of:
Mother – Lillie Davis Luttrell, who has preceded her in death
Father – Clifton Luttrell, who has preceded her in death
Survivors also include:
2 Sons:
- Joshua Murphy, of Russell Springs KY.
- Joey Murphy, of Columbia KY.
1 Brother:
- Freeman Luttrell, of Russell Springs KY
She is also survived by 6 grandchildren. She had worked as a cook at various places and attended First Apostolic Church in Russell Springs. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Terry Antle; and by a sister, Gracie Louise Cain
Funeral services will be 2 PM Sunday, March 14 2021 at Wilson Funeral Home, 391 East Steve Wariner Drive, Russell Springs, KY.
Visitation will be 6 PM Saturday, March 13 2021 at Wilson Funeral Home, 391 East Steve Wariner Drive, Russell Springs, KY.
Interment will be in Bradley’s Pleasure Cemetery, Windsor, KY.
Officiating:
Bro. Randy Cox
Wilson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.