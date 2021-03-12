Versie Mae Antle, age 59, of Columbia, KY passed away Tuesday, March 09 2021 at U.K. Hospital .

She was born on Saturday, July 15 1961, in Liberty.

She was the daughter of:

Mother – Lillie Davis Luttrell, who has preceded her in death

Father – Clifton Luttrell, who has preceded her in death

Survivors also include:

2 Sons:

Joshua Murphy, of Russell Springs KY.

Joey Murphy, of Columbia KY.

1 Brother:

Freeman Luttrell, of Russell Springs KY

She is also survived by 6 grandchildren. She had worked as a cook at various places and attended First Apostolic Church in Russell Springs. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Terry Antle; and by a sister, Gracie Louise Cain

Funeral services will be 2 PM Sunday, March 14 2021 at Wilson Funeral Home, 391 East Steve Wariner Drive, Russell Springs, KY.

Visitation will be 6 PM Saturday, March 13 2021 at Wilson Funeral Home, 391 East Steve Wariner Drive, Russell Springs, KY.

Interment will be in Bradley’s Pleasure Cemetery, Windsor, KY.

Officiating:

Bro. Randy Cox

Wilson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.