Versie Mae Antle

Versie Mae Antle, age 59, of Columbia, KY passed away Tuesday, March 09 2021 at U.K. Hospital .

She was born on Saturday, July 15 1961, in Liberty.

She was the daughter of:
Mother – Lillie Davis Luttrell, who has preceded her in death
Father – Clifton Luttrell, who has preceded her in death

Survivors also include:

2 Sons:

  • Joshua Murphy, of Russell Springs KY.
  • Joey Murphy, of Columbia KY.

1 Brother:

  • Freeman Luttrell, of Russell Springs KY

She is also survived by 6 grandchildren. She had worked as a cook at various places and attended First Apostolic Church in Russell Springs. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Terry Antle; and by a sister, Gracie Louise Cain

Funeral services will be 2 PM Sunday, March 14 2021 at Wilson Funeral Home, 391 East Steve Wariner Drive, Russell Springs, KY.

Visitation will be 6 PM Saturday, March 13 2021 at Wilson Funeral Home, 391 East Steve Wariner Drive, Russell Springs, KY.

Interment will be in Bradley’s Pleasure Cemetery, Windsor, KY.

Officiating:
Bro. Randy Cox

Wilson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

 