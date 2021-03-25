Mr. Vestal Lavern Hobbs of Columbia (The Sparksville Community), formerly of Howell County, Missouri, passed from this life on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at the T.J. Samson Hospital in Glasgow. He was 82 years of age.

He was born June 25, 1938 in West Plains, Missouri to the late Theodore Roosevelt and Daisy Rebecca (Roupe) Hobbs. He had made a profession of faith in Christ and was of the Baptist faith. He was a devoted employee of the Amyx Manufacturing Plant, retiring after 35 years of service.

Mr. Hobbs was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Mrs. Melba Kay (Dodson) Hobbs; a son, Vestal Hobbs, Jr.; two brothers, Cleo Hobbs and Merle Hobbs; and a sister, Loretta Daniels.

He leaves to cherish his memory: two children: Daryl Hobbs of Missouri, and Debra Adams and husband Michael of Columbia; two brothers: Merlin “T” Hobbs and wife Judy of Missouri, and Kenneth Hobbs and wife Donna of Kansas; two grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, with another on the way, a special friend: Candy Hanson of Missouri, and a host of other family members and friends.

The family chose cremation. A graveside interment service will be held at the Shady Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Howell County, Missouri at a later date.

L.R. Petty Funeral Home in Campbellsville in charge of arrangements.