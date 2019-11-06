Veteran Recognition

Thursday, Nov. 7 @ 9 a.m.
Veterans Day Program
at Adair Co. High School gymnasium
Monday, Nov. 11 @ 8 a.m.
Breakfast served by Walmart and local fast food restaurants at the VFW building located at 500 Greenhills Rd.
Tuesday, Nov. 26 @ 1 p.m.
Thankful for Veterans program
at Adair Co. Elementary School
Monday, Nov. 11
6 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.
Free Egg McMuffin breakfast from McDonald’s to those who show up in a military uniform or show a military I.D.
Veterans Day is a time to remember that our freedom isn’t guaranteed, but rather protected by the brave men and women in our Armed Services.
On Nov. 11, the local McDonald’s will be offering a free Egg McMuffin breakfast from 6 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. to those who show up in a military uniform or show a military ID.
Here is a list of participating restaurants:
Hwy 127 N Ridge Shop Ctr Russell Springs KY 42642
1423 W Stockton Street Edmonton KY 42129
801 North Cross Street Albany KY 42602
980 Jamestown Road Columbia KY 42728
1560 N Main St Monticello KY 42633
NW Wilkinson Blvd Liberty KY 42539