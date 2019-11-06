Veteran Recognition

Thursday, Nov. 7 @ 9 a.m.

Veterans Day Program

at Adair Co. High School gymnasium

Monday, Nov. 11 @ 8 a.m.

Breakfast served by Walmart and local fast food restaurants at the VFW building located at 500 Greenhills Rd.

Tuesday, Nov. 26 @ 1 p.m.

Thankful for Veterans program

at Adair Co. Elementary School

Veterans Day is a time to remember that our freedom isn’t guaranteed, but rather protected by the brave men and women in our Armed Services.

On Nov. 11, the local McDonald’s will be offering a free Egg McMuffin breakfast from 6 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. to those who show up in a military uniform or show a military ID.

Here is a list of participating restaurants:

Hwy 127 N Ridge Shop Ctr Russell Springs KY 42642

1423 W Stockton Street Edmonton KY 42129

801 North Cross Street Albany KY 42602

980 Jamestown Road Columbia KY 42728

1560 N Main St Monticello KY 42633

NW Wilkinson Blvd Liberty KY 42539