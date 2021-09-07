Vicki Sue McClister

Vickie Sue McClister, 61, of Columbia, KY died Saturday, September 4, 2021 at Taylor Regional Hospital in Campbellsville, KY. She was born on September 2, 1960 in Columbia, to L. T. and Gay Vails Richards, who survives. She was preceded in death by her husband Charles Lannie McClister, and a grandson, Richard Kerr.

Vickie was of the Holiness faith and a caregiver to her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by a daughter, Stephanie Wolf; two step-children, Lana Rae McClister and Charles Dewayne McClister; three grandchildren, Adam Rooks (Crysta Coleman), Charles “Chuck” Harrell (Lacey) and Michiah Baxter; four great-grandchildren, Zachary Freels, Ethan Rooks, Brandon Rooks and Chloe Rooks; a step great-grandchild, little Al Wagner; three siblings; Herbert “Rusty” Richards (Connie), Glenn “Fuzzy” Richards (Lisa Sopha) and Timothy “Timmy” Richards; nieces and nephews, Abigail Richards, Anissa Orender (Clayton), Dustin Richards, Jessie Yike, Vincent Richards, Ryan Browning and Kaitlyn Curry; two aunts, Delores Spoon and Lucy Long; and family friends, Tracy Gilbert and Justin “Jay” Joyner (Kayla Stevens).

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Thursday, September 9, 2021 at Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home with burial in the McClister Cemetery. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 5-8 p.m. and will continue on Thursday morning until time for the service at Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home.

Bro. John Loy will be officiating and pallbearers will be Mike Milburn, Derrick Sawyers, Chuck Harrell, Vincent Richards, Tracy Gilbert, and Michiah Baxter.

The services will be live streamed on Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home Facebook page at 1 p.m. Thursday.