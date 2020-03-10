Victoria Coomer, 82, of Louisville, formerly of Adair County, died Sunday, March 8, 2020 at the Norton Women’s & Children’s Hospital in Louisville.
She was born September 30, 1937 in Adair County to the late Leslie Paul & Laura Annie Rowe Coomer. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Kelli Coomer; one brother, James Leslie Coomer; and five sisters, Lena Bryant, Lula Purvis, Irene Warner, Louannie Estes & Jean Grant. Victoria was retired from General Electric Company, a former employee of the Jefferson County Public School System and of the Methodist faith.
Survivors Include:
Three Brothers – Russell (Beverly) Coomer of Louisville, Paul (Lillian) Coomer of Somerset & J.C. Coomer of Breeding
Three Sisters – Peggy (James) Freeman of Campbellsville, Mildred Coomer of Glasgow & Marie Montfort of South Carolina
Special Friend – Joe Heavrin of Louisville
Several nieces, nephews, other relatives & friends also survive
Funeral Service – Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at Grissom-Martin Funeral Home with Bro. Rick Shelton officiating
Burial in Columbia Cemetery
Visitation after 10:00 A.M. Thursday until time of the service
Grissom-Martin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements