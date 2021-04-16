Viola Thomas, 89, of Columbia, KY died Friday, April 16, 2021 at her residence. She was born in Barbourville, KY on April 2, 1932 to the late John and Delfie Peace Tye and was the wife of the late William David Thomas.

Survivors include a son David Thomas of Columbia, KY; a grandson David Leon Thomas (Amy) of Columbia, KY; a great-grandchild Jaden Thomas and a sister Ruby Tye of Louisville, KY.

In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by two sister’s Retha Tye and Ruth Beer and a brother George Tye.

A public visitation will be on Monday, April 19, 2021 from 10:00am-12:00pm at Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home with a private graveside service to follow.

For the health and respect of the family, please follow all rules for social distancing and everyone attending will be required to wear a mask or face covering.