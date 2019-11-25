Virginia Gadberry, 85, of Fairplay, died Sunday, November 24, 2019 at 7:10 A.M. at the T.J. Samson Hospital in Glasgow surrounded by her family.

She was born July 23, 1934 in Adair County to the late Montie & Dorothy Darnell Gadberry. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one daughter, Karen Frankum on July 13, 1995, and three grandchildren, Lindsey Brook Aaron, Jeremy James Bryant & Amy Jo Bryant. She was in high school when she married Delphus Frankum, who also preceded her in death.

Virginia was a member of the Church of Christ, a caregiver, most recently, to the late Mrs. Heskamp & Mrs. Aaron and a retired employee of Osh Kosh.

“I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith”

Survivors Include:

Two Daughters – Charlotte (Mark) Upchurch & Lisa (Terry) Aaron both of Fairplay

Seven Grandchildren – Jimmy (Doug) Cobbler, Jarrod (Misty) Willis, Jason (Tabitha) Upchurch, Josh (Shannon) Upchurch, T.J. Aaron, Jordan Aaron & Karen Upchurch

Eight Great-Grandchildren – Jayden Willis, Trevor Willis, Trent Upchurch, Camdyn Upchurch, Lila Upchurch, Gracie Upchurch, Swayze Aaron & Anniston Upchurch

A host of other family & friends also survive

Funeral Service – Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. at Grissom-Martin Funeral Home with Dean Roach, Terry Smith, Charles Rickman & Jared West officiating

Burial will follow in Columbia Cemetery

Visitation after 3:30 P.M. Tuesday

Casket Bearers – Sammy Kassem, Jason Upchurch, T.J. Aaron, Jordan Aaron, Jayden Willis & Trevor Willis

Honorary Casket Bearers – Jarrod Willis, Josh Upchurch, David Eubank, Mike Ellis, Morris Cheatham, Greg Willis, Jobe Darnell, Darrel Bradshaw, Danny Stone, Jimmy Stone & Kenton Antle

In addition to flowers, a donation to The National Kidney Foundation, the Mayo Clinic or The Ronald McDonald House would be appreciated.

Grissom-Martin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements

www.grissommartin.com