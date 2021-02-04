Virtual 4H Teen Summit scheduled for March

The Kentucky 4-H Summit is a leadership conference for middle school youth. This year the conference will be virtual and will be completely free to the youth, but registration is required.

The conference, scheduled for March 18-20, will be packed with opportunities to connect and exercise leadership skills. If you are interested, you need to be present all three days.

Registration is due to the Adair County Extension Office Thursday, Feb. 25. If you have any question you can call Tony Rose at 270-384-2317 or email at trose@uky.edu. To find the registration form click: http://adair.ca.uky.edu/content/youth-leadership