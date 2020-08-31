Virtual and in-person school tutoring available

Adair County High School is offering Extended School Services Virtually (via Google Classroom and Google Meet) and in-person this year. Students will be able to attend at their own request or upon a parent or teacher request. This service is offered to students who are at risk of failing, need instruction on missing assignment content, or need additional instruction to grasp the content needed in the classroom. We encourage students to speak to their teachers about the tutoring sessions before attending, so they will be prepared with the materials that will be needed for instruction in these sessions. The ESS program supports the common goal of helping our children be successful.

We are unable to accommodate after-school transportation for the in-person sessions.

A schedule can be found by clicking here: https://www.adair.kyschools.us/olc/1253

Links to sign up for sessions will be coming soon on the web page above!