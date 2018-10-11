Voice/The Wave Candidate Forums Begin Monday

Candidates for U.S. House of Representative and Justice of the Supreme Court have confirmed they will participate in the Adair County Community Voice/Riding the Wave 92.7 candidate forums being held starting Monday.

Congressman James Comer, the Republican incumbent, and opponent Democrat Paul Walker are scheduled to be at the Wave radio station on Friday, Oct. 19 at 6 p.m. Candidates will be interviewed live on the air and recorded on the Community Voice’s Facebook Live.

Justice of the Supreme Court, 3rd District candidates Debra Hembree Lambert and Dan Ballou have confirmed they will attend the forum on Thursday, Oct. 18 at 6 p.m.

State Rep. John “Bam” Carney, a Republican, and write-in opponent Richard Steele have confirmed they will be there to kick off the first of four nights of forums on Monday beginning at 6 p.m.

State Sen. George Maxwell “Max” Wise, a Republican, has confirmed he will participate on Tuesday night, beginning at 6 p.m. Nicole Britton, a write-in candidate, has not responded as of presstime.

Many other local candidates have also confirmed they will attend. All candidates who face opposition in the Nov. 6 General Election have been invited to participate. Voice Editor Sharon Burton and radio personality Lisa Clark will interview candidates and take questions from readers and listeners. Send questions prior to the forums to snburton@adairvoice.com with a subject line of candidate forum question. You will not be identified when your question is asked. View live online at http://facebook.com/adaircountycommunityvoice. Listen online at http://ridingthewave.com

The complete schedule:

MONDAY, OCT 15

6 P.M.

STATE REP. 51ST DISTRICT

John “Bam” Carney* (R) and Richard Steele (Write In)

6:30 P.M.

PVA

Jeffrey Scott Neat (R) and Landon Edwards (D)

7 P.M.

County Attorney

Jennifer Hutchison-Corbin* (R) and Bethany Stanziano (D)

7:30 P.M

SHERIFF

Josh Brockman (R) and Harrison Moss* (D)

TUESDAY, OCT 16

6:P.M.

STATE SENATOR, 16TH DISTRICT

George Maxwell “Max” Wise* (R) and Nicole Britton, (Write In)

6:30 P.M.

CITY COUNCIL

Ronald “Butch” Rogers*, Craig Dean*, Anthony “Craig” Lasley*, Linda Waggener*, Mark D. Harris*, Amy Pike, Taft Neal, Sharon Lorene Payne, June Parson

7:30 P.M.

SCHOOL BOARD

DISTRICT 5 UNEXPIRED TERM Michael George Payne (appointed incumbent), Troy Grider

THURSDAY, OCT 18

6 P.M.

JUSTICE OF THE SUPREME COURT, 3RD DISTRICT

Debra Hembree Lambert and Dan Ballou

6:30 P.M.

MAGISTRATES

DISTRICT 1 Harold Burton* (R) and Lloyd Alley (I)

DISTRICT 3 Sammy Baker * (R) and Matthew Hadley (D)

7 P.M.

CONSTABLES

DISTRICT 4 Jeff Dickson (R) and John G Waddell (D)

FRIDAY, OCT 19

6 P.M.

US CONGRESSMAN, DISTRICT 1

James Comer* (R) and Paul Walker (D)

6:45 P.M

MAYOR

Curtis Hardwick*, Pamela Hoots and Ben Arnold

7:30 P.M.

COUNTY JUDGE EXECUTIVE

Michael Lee Stephens* and Gale Burris Cowan