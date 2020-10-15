Vote now through Nov. 3

Early voting for the Nov. 3 General Election got underway across Kentucky Tuesday, and the day started with a line forming before the doors opened in Columbia.

By 1:45 p.m. Tuesday, 280 people had already voted in person at the courthouse annex.

Voters from all of the county’s 16 precincts may vote at the annex through Nov. 2 every Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. and Saturdays, Oct. 17, Oct. 24 and Oct. 31 from 8 a.m. until noon.

On Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, voters may vote from 6 a.m. through 6 p.m. at one of four locations (normal precincts will not be open):

Trinity United Methodist Church

2252 Campbellsville Road

V.F.W. Building

500 Greenhills Road

Jim Blair Center (Christian Life Center)

901 Hudson Street

Adair County Courthouse Annex Basement

424 Public Square

If you have requested an absentee ballot it may be mailed or it may be dropped off at the courthouse annex in a drop box in the vestibule. Absentee ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 3 or returned to the drop box by 6 p.m. on Nov. 3.