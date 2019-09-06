November 5th, 2019 General Election, voter registration information:

Tuesday, October 7th, 2019 is the last day to register to vote for the General Election. KRS 116.045(2).

How do I register to vote? To submit a voter registration card, citizens can go to or mail to the Adair County Clerk’s Office at 424 Public Square, Suite 3, Columbia, Kentucky or online at http://govoteky.com.

How do I check to see if I am registered to vote? You can verify your voter registration online at http://govoteky.com or by coming into the Clerk’s Office or calling 270-384-2801.

Do I have to register before each election? No, once you have registered to vote, you do not have to re-register for each election. Re-registration is necessary only if you have moved, legally changed your name or failed to vote in two presidential elections.

I recently moved, do I have to update my registration? Yes, updating your registration is necessary if you have moved or legally changed your name. You can make updates to your registration online, or by submitting a voter registration application by mail or in person.

The deadline to register has passed. Can I still update my registration? No, once the voter registration deadline has passed, the voter registration rolls are frozen until after the next election. For any changes needed to be made after the deadline, please come into the Clerk’s Office or call 270-384-2801 for direction.

I am U.S. Citizen residing overseas or military, how do I register to vote? For information on how to register or obtain a ballot, visit Military and Overseas Voters at (http://govoteky.com/voters/pages/military-or-overseas-voters)

I am 17 years old, can I register to vote? State law allows for pre-registration at 17 years of age, but you must be 18 years of age on or before Nov. 5 to vote.

For additional information or questions, please call 270-384-2801.