Walter Alexander, Jr., 61, of Columbia, KY died Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at his residence. Born in Columbia, KY he is the son of the late Walter and Mary Elizabeth Powell Alexander.

Mr. Alexander attended the Beulah Chapel Brethren in Christ Church. He enjoyed pulling garden tractors, shooting billiards and searching for arrowhead rocks.

Survivors include his son Brian Alexander (Mindy) of Columbia; a grandson Eli James Alexander of Columbia; four sisters Linda Turner (Jimmy) of Columbia, Judy Alexander Keith of Campbellsville, Becky Witham (Ken) of Campbellsville and Sandy Alexander Edmonds of Russell Springs; a special friend Cindy Long Alexander of Columbia and several nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.

Funeral services will be 1:00pm Friday, November 20, 2020 at the Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home with burial in the Haven Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday after 10:00am at the funeral home.

Bro. Bobby Withers will be officiating and pallbearers will be Tim Delk, Chris Delk, Joe Edmonds, Kevin Foster, Chris Anderson and Marcus Anderson.

For the health and respect of the family, please follow all rules for social distancing and everyone attending will be required to wear a mask or face covering.