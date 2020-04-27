Walter Lee Graves, 59, of Elizabethtown, Kentucky, died Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at 10:38 P.M. at the Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.

He was born October 28, 1960, in Adair County, to the late Bobby Ray and Yvonne Garnett Graves and was also preceded in death by a brother, Joey Graves. Walter retired after 20+ years with U.S. Army, taught business at Elizabethtown Community & Technical College, employed by the Census Bureau as EO Manager and was a member of Columbia First Baptist Church, the V.F.W. and the D.A.V.

Survivors include:

His wife – Charlayne Miller Graves of Elizabethtown

Two sons – Walter Graves II of Elizabethtown and Justin Miller of Louisville

Three daughters – Lauren (James) French of Elizabethtown, Rashana Hibbler of Radcliff and Lindsey Miller of Lexington

Two brothers – Ray (Jennifer) Graves of Worcester, MA and Bobby L. Graves of Plano, TX

Four sisters – Mitzi (George) Washington of Wichita, KS, Terryl Graves of Columbia, Tina (Larry) Franklin of Columbia, Kemmye Graves of Vine Grove

17 Grandchildren and several other relatives and friends

Private burial was in the Dudley Cemetery

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate a donation to the Disabled American Veterans or the Leukemia Society which can be mailed to the charity or to the funeral home.

Grissom-Martin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements

