Wanda Cave, 94, of Columbia, Kentucky, died Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at her home.

She was born February 4, 1927, in Pawhuska, Oklahoma, to the late Hugh and Kathryn Lea Murphy. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, R.T. Cave on December 23, 2013, a son-in-law, David Burris, three brothers & two sisters. She was a member of Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church and formerly worked for Lion Uniform Company and Osh Kosh B’ Gosh.

Survivors include:

Two daughters – Kathy and husband Sammy Hitch & Lana Burris all of Columbia

Two grandchildren – Jamie and husband William Powell & Brandon Hitch all of Columbia

Two great-grandchildren – Lauren and husband Cody Willis & Ashley Harrod

Two great-great grandchildren – Emma & Ellie Willis

Funeral service – Saturday, February 27, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. at Grissom-Martin Funeral Home with Bro. Steve Willis & Bro. Lanny Garner officiating

Burial in Mt. Carmel Cemetery

Casket Bearers: Cody Willis, Derek Wilkinson, Harrison Moss, Travis Tucker, Matthew Moss, Scott Tucker

Grissom-Martin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements

www.grissommartin.com