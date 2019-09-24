Wanda Hawkins, 81, formerly of Columbia, Kentucky, died Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at 1:07 A.M. at Greenwood Nursing & Rehab in Bowling Green.

She was born September 2, 1938, in Adair County, to the late Joe Jr. and Myrtle Flowers Staton Taylor. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two children, Scotty Hawkins and Gina Hawkins, and a sister, Betty Walkup.

Survivors include:

One daughter – Mia Hardaway (Kenneth) of Bowling Green

Three sons – Timothy Hawkins (Gloria) of Jeffersonville, Indiana, Cortez Hawkins (Angie) of Bowling Green, Marty Hawkins of Glasgow

One brother – Clifford Taylor of Washington, D.C.

Two sisters – Jean Willis and Sheeree Willis both of Louisville

11 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild

Her favorite Aunt – Eva Stapleton of Illinois

Special friend – Helen Spaulding of Bowling Green

Several other relatives and friends

Funeral service – Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 12 Noon at Grissom-Martin Funeral Home with Rev. Henry Nelson delivering the eulogy

Burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery

Visitation on Friday, September 27, 2019 after 5:00 P.M.

Casket Bearers – Charles “C.J.” Willis, Trenton Carroll, Akia Hawkins, Vince Willis, Charles Hughes, Jr. & Mike Burbridge

Honorary Casket Bearers – Keenan Bridgewater, Brian White, Troy White, Moe Bradshaw, Ricardo Hughes, Yves White, Craig Lasley & Cliff Burbridge

Grissom-Martin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements

www.grissommartin.com