Wanda Hill

Wanda F. Hill, 91, of Columbia, Kentucky, died Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Baptist Health in Lexington

She was born February 22, 1928, in Hyden, Kentucky, to the late Felix and Mollie Napier Farmer. She formerly served in the position of President of Bank of Columbia and currently as Chairman of Board of Bank of Columbia and a member of Columbia-Union Presbyterian Church.

She was the widow of Richard Paull Hill

Survivors include:

Two sons – Greg Hill of Louisville and Steve (Melinda) Hill of Lexington

Three grandchildren – Stephanie Hill-Dailey, MD and husband Andy Dailey, MD, of Louisville, Matthew Hill of Los Angeles, CA, Andrew (Caroline) Hill of Detroit, MI

Five great-grandchildren – Ella, Molly, Abby, Collin & Drew

Funeral service – Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. at Grissom-Martin Funeral Home with Bro. Bob Farmer officiating

Burial in Haven Hill Cemetery

Casket Bearers: Matthew Hill, Andrew Hill, Chuck Rogers, Dwight Hadley, Mark Dykes, Arthur Sargent, Andy Dailey

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate a donation to the Christian Appalachian Fund, the Salvation Army or the WHAS Crusade for Children. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

Grissom-Martin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements

