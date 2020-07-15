KSP Post 8, Morehead, searching for wanted person

***UPDATE***

Gatlinburg, Tennessee (July 14, 2020) Acting on information received from authorities in Tennessee, McIntosh is believed to be operating a 2004 Mazda Tribute, Silver or Grey in color, with Tennessee License Plate 1E51H2.

Means, Kentucky (July 12, 2020) Kentucky State Police Post 8, Morehead, is looking for information of the whereabouts of Harlan Eddie McIntosh, 44 years of age. Mr. McIntosh is wanted in connection to an Armed Robbery in Menifee County, Kentucky and a Robbery, Kidnapping and Rape 1st Degree in Powell County, Kentucky. Mr. McIntosh is 5’-11” tall and weighs approximately 200 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes. He is considered armed and extremely dangerous. There are active warrants for his arrest at this time. Anyone who sees the suspect is advised not to approach him and to contact their local law enforcement or Kentucky State Police Post 8 at (606)784-4127.