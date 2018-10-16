Wave/Community Voice Candidate Forums Continue Tuesday

Video of Last Night’s Forums Can Be Found on the Community Voice Facebook page at
http://facebook.com/adaircountycommunityvoice
TONIGHT
TUESDAY, OCT 16
6:P.M.
STATE SENATOR, 16TH DISTRICT candidates George Maxwell “Max” Wise* (R) and Nicole Britton, (Write In)
6:30 P.M.
CITY COUNCIL candidates Ronald “Butch” Rogers*, Craig Dean*, Anthony “Craig” Lasley*, Linda Waggener*, Mark D. Harris*, Amy Pike, Taft Neal, Sharon Lorene Payne, June Parson
7:30 P.M.
SCHOOL BOARD
DISTRICT 5 UNEXPIRED TERM Michael George Payne (appointed incumbent), Troy Grider