Wave/Community Voice Candidate Forums Continue Tuesday

Video of Last Night's Forums Can Be Found on the Community Voice Facebook page

http://facebook.com/adaircountycommunityvoice

TONIGHT
TUESDAY, OCT 16
6:P.M.
STATE SENATOR, 16TH DISTRICT candidates George Maxwell “Max” Wise* (R) and Nicole Britton, (Write In)

6:30 P.M.
CITY COUNCIL candidates Ronald “Butch” Rogers*, Craig Dean*, Anthony “Craig” Lasley*, Linda Waggener*, Mark D. Harris*, Amy Pike, Taft Neal, Sharon Lorene Payne, June Parson

7:30 P.M.
SCHOOL BOARD
DISTRICT 5 UNEXPIRED TERM Michael George Payne (appointed incumbent), Troy Grider

 

