DEMENTIA CONVERSATIONS

A webinar will offer tips on how to have honest and caring conversations with family members about: deciding when to stop driving, going to the doctor, making legal and financial decisions and reducing stress by building a strong care team.

The webinar will be held on Thursday, Feb. 4 from noon-1pm CDT. Registration is required by calling 1-800-272-3900 .

The program is provided by the Alzheimer’s Association