Weekend Update Includes Two Deaths in Adair From Coronavirus

Friday, May 1, 2020 was a good day for the Lake Cumberland 10-county district, with no new COVID-19 cases and no deaths. At that point, only six people were in the hospital.

The following day was a sad one for Adair County, however, with two deaths reported on Saturday, May 2. Both deaths were residents of Signature Healthcare at Summit Manor. There were no new cases in the district.

On Sunday, May 3, the Lake Cumberland District Health Department reported no new cases and no deaths. One additional person was released from isolation. A total of 72 percent of positive cases in the district have recovered.

In Adair County, where all cases but two are directly related to the nursing home either as residents or employees, there have been 13 deaths, 11 residents and 2 employees. There have been a total of 81 cases, with 17 current cases, including three people hospitalized. Fourteen are self-isolated and 51 have been released from isolation.

MAY 3, 2020