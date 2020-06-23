Wendell Eugene “Jody” Reliford, 75, of Columbia died June 23, 2020 at his residence. Born in Adair County he was the son of the late Thurman and Margie Downey Reliford and husband of the late Edra Hamlett Reliford. He was also preceded in death by a sister Marsha Reliford.

Mr. Reliford formerly attended the Trinity United Methodist Church. He was a farmer and enjoyed fishing.

Survivors include a son Jason Reliford (Deanna) of Columbia; two daughters Katina Furkin (Terry) of Columbia and Belinda Cape of Edmonton; five grandchildren Kayln Reliford, Logan Reliford, Nathan Cape, Ethan Reliford and Anthony Gordon; a sister Pat Dorman (Fred) of Columbia and several nieces and nephews.

A private graveside service will be on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at the Haven Hill Cemetery. Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.